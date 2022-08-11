Budgam: At least three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security forces on Wednesday evening in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam district.

As per reports, the encounter had started earlier on Wednesday morning and during this, the terrorists were trapped inside the area.

Police informed that during the encounter, all the terrorists hiding in the area were killed and their identification is being ascertained.

The police also informed that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter between terrorists and police broke out in the wee hours.

The police informed that a renowned terrorist, Lateef was among three terrorists trapped in the encounter.

He was involved in the killings of several civilians, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

However, by evening they were killed in the encounter.