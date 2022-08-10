Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and police has broken out in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam in the wee hours of Wednesday.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that a renowned terrorist, Lateef is among three terrorists trapped in the encounter.

Also Read: Assam: 60-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor in Guwahati

He is involved in the killings of several civilians, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

“#Encounter has started at Waterhail area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police had said in a tweet.

Also Read: Assam: Edu dept orders schools in Kamrup(M) to hold morning assembly inside classrooms

So far there have been no reports of any casualties but the encounter is still on.

Several rounds have been reportedly fired from both sides.

Further details to be followed.