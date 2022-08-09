Guwahati: All schools in the Kamrup Metro district have been asked to stop holding morning assemblies on the open fields due to the “scorching heat”.

An order was issued by the elementary education department of the state on Tuesday.

The order issued by Prasanna Borah, inspector of schools, read, “I would like to inform you that keeping in mind of the scorching heat, all Govt/ provincialized/Private schools are hereby requested to hold the morning assembly inside the classrooms. Only special days, it may be celebrated at the assembly field. This is for your necessary action.”

It may be mentioned that this order came after a 10-year-old schoolgirl died due to an alleged heat stroke on August 6.

It was reported that the girl suffered the stroke on August 4 during a condolence meeting at the school campus where students had to keep standing for almost an hour.

The school authorities were accused of hiding the fact that the girl fainted due to the heat.