Guwahati: A college student fell into an empty lift shaft and died in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday night.

As reported, the incident took place at My Haveli apartment on Ajmer Road in Jaipur.

The deceased student has been identified as Kushagra Mishra.

He was a resident of Varanasi and a second-year computer science engineering student at Manipal University.

Also Read: Assam boat capsize: Body of missing circle officer recovered

He lived in a rented apartment on Ajmer Road.

The student Sunday had tried to go down from the 11th floor of the building and so he waiting for the elevator.

However, the elevator did not arrive but the door opened.

Also Read: Assam: DIPR Twitter account targetted by hackers

Thinking that the lift arrived, he entered it but fell down from the 11th floor.

He died immediately before he could be taken to the hospital.

Residents of the building claimed that despite complaining about the broken elevator, the builder did not pay any attention.

A complaint has been filed against the builder.