Guwahati: A 28-year-old man from Manipur has filed a police complaint in Assam, alleging that a doctor at RE Hospital in Silchar surgically removed his genitals without his consent during a medical procedure.

The procedure was reportedly conducted by Dr Eden Sinha, who has been named in an FIR registered at the Gungoor police outpost.

According to the complaint, the patient had sought treatment for a genital infection and was advised to undergo a biopsy. However, after the procedure, he claimed to have discovered that his genitals had been removed without prior information or consent.

The complainant has accused the doctor and hospital of medical negligence and has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for intervention.