Assam: Lakhimpur Police arrest absconding SI Satyajit Borah in Arunachal Pradesh

North Lakhimpur: Lakhimpur Police arrested Sub-Inspector Satyajit Borah from his hideout in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh after he had been absconding following a criminal case registered against him at Assam’s Panigaon Police Station, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Officials stated that authorities had been searching for SI Borah, who previously served as the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panigaon Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, in connection with Case No. 15/25 under Sections 308(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, Borah fabricated a cattle theft case and demanded illegal payments, leading to allegations of a fake report and bribery.

Police stated that, on March 10, 2025, Rajkumar Doley filed a complaint before the Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, alleging that Officer-in-Charge Satyajit Borah of Panigaon Police Station and Assistant Sub-Inspector Khirod Saikia had demanded bribes from him under the pretext of a fabricated cattle theft case.

Following the complaint SP-Lakhimpur put OC Satyajit Borah and ASI Khirod Saikia on reserve, effectively suspending them from active duty.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lakhimpur Police also apprehended Hiranya Patgiri, a constable assigned to the Panigaon Police Station, and Home Guards Dilip Kalita and Dipak Mili in that connection.

Though police arrested the other accused in the case, SI Satyajit Borah evaded arrest, and the authorities declared him a wanted person.

The police added that after evading arrest for almost a month, Lakhimpur Police subsequently arrested SI Borah during a joint operation with Arunachal Pradesh Police.