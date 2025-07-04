Assam Jobs CPP IPR Sonapur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam in 2025.

The Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 02 (two) Project

Scientific Officer, 01 (one) Project Scientific Assistant and 01 (one) Project Technician on a purely contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE/B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from any AICTE recognized Institution under any University with minimum 60% aggregate.

Essential Experience : The applicant must have post qualification experience of minimum

03 years preferably in

1. Must have previous experience in tender preparation and tender scrutiny works.

2. Planning, estimation, execution of Civil construction works, regular building maintenance works

3. Should be capable of execution of building construction projects.

4. Should have experience in handling Govt. projects.

5. Should have knowledge of Quality Assurance and Quality Control of works under scope of contract during execution.

6. Should have experience in Contract management, systematize contract documentation and contract closing procedures.

7. Must be familiar with statutory norms and regulations.

8. Must be familiar with CPWD rules and byelaws.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. (Physics) with 60% marks from a UGC recognized Institution

or from a institute of national repute.

Essential Experience :

1. M.Sc. Physics with having strong background/knowledge on Nuclear Physics/Plasma Physics and Computational Methods and Applications.

2. At least one-year research experience in national laboratory or University in the field of experimental plasma physics having high voltage systems.

Name of post : Project Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Essential Experience : Candidates having experience of working in R/D laboratories will be preferred.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : ITI (Electrician/Wireman)

Essential Experience : Candidates having experience of working in R/D laboratories will

be preferred.

Emoluments :

a) Monthly emoluments for Project Scientific Officer is of Rs. 56,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules)

b) Monthly emoluments for Project Scientific Assistant is of Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules)

c) Monthly emoluments for Project Technician is of Rs. 18,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules).

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for general category candidates as on 01 July, 2025 will be as

follows – 40 years for Project Scientific Officer, 35 years for Project Scientific Assistant, 33 years for Project Technician. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India. The Date of Birth as recorded in the Birth Certificate / Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/ Matriculation / Secondary School Certificate/ PAN card/ Aadhaar Card shall be the only acceptable document in support of proof of age.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 22nd July 2025 to 25th July 2025.

Reporting time for Project Scientific Officer and Project Scientific Assistant at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and reporting time for Project Technician at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on the dates of the interview. Applicants can’t reporting later than 11:00 AM and later than 2:00 PM on the dates of the interview.

Venue is CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here