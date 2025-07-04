Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has appointed senior advocate Subhasis Chakrawarty as a Special Officer to supervise the ongoing eviction of street vendors in Shillong’s Khyndailad area, commonly known as Police Bazar.

The move comes amid concerns raised by the Shillong Roadside Hawkers Association, which alleged that vendors were being evicted without being provided alternative vending spaces.

The appointment was made by the division bench comprising Chief Justice I P Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on July 3, 2025.

The court directed the Special Officer to ensure the eviction drive adheres strictly to due process and that peace is maintained throughout the proceedings.

As one of the busiest commercial and tourist hubs in the city, Khyndailad hosts numerous hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. The court emphasized the need to balance public order with the rights of the hawkers.

The Special Officer has been tasked with overseeing the entire eviction process, compiling a verified list of licensed vendors, and coordinating with both the hawkers’ association and local authorities. The court expressed confidence in Chakrawarty’s “knowledge, experience, maturity, and tact” to ensure its orders are implemented without incident.

Pending the relocation of vendors, the court allowed only licensed hawkers to sell goods during restricted hours — from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and 7:30 pm to 9 pm — under the condition that they do not obstruct traffic or pedestrian movement. Unlicensed vendors will not be allowed to operate in the area.

The hawkers’ association has given an undertaking that all members will relocate to designated vending zones as soon as they are allotted. Vendors who fail to comply will face immediate eviction, the court warned.

The Bench also allowed unlicensed vendors to apply for licenses, which must be processed in accordance with the law. Future hearings will review these applications based on reports from concerned authorities.

The State Government has identified three locations for relocated vending and has offered a relocation allowance of Rs 20,000 per vendor. The Special Officer has been asked to submit a compliance report by August 5, 2025.