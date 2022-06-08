Applications are invited for 25 vacant executive positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant positions of SIDBI Development Executives on contractual full time basis.

Name of post : SIDBI Development Executives

No. of posts : 25

State wise vacancies :

Assam including NER : 3

Uttar Pradesh : 2

Bihar : 1

Jharkhand : 1

Odisha : 1

Telangana : 1

MP : 1

Chhattisgarh : 1

West Bengal : 2

Tamil Nadu : 1

Uttarakhand : 1

Rajasthan : 1

Andhra Pradesh : 1

J&K : 2

Ladakh : 1

Himachal Pradesh : 1

A&N : 1

Maharashtra : 2

Punjab : 1

Educational Qualification : Development Professionals with entrepreneurial mindset and having PG in Development Management / Rural Management / Social Work from reputed institutes i.e. IRMA, XIMB, TISS, IIFM, DMI, ISDM, APU or similar other national level institutes

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in micro Enterprise promotion, Micro-finance, Rural Livelihoods, Social Research, Rural Marketing, Monitoring & Evaluation etc

Remuneration : The renumeration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case to case basis.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before June 17,2022. While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Applications should be accompanied by self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s) / documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, as mentioned in the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

