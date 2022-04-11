Guwahati: The government officer who filed the case about the bridge in Bihar being stolen was arrested on Sunday.

The Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the state Water Resources department had reported that an abandoned bridge was stolen by people posing as government officials.

He was among eight persons arrested in connection with the theft of the 60-foot abandoned bridge in Rohtas district.

Following the arrest, the police informed that they have recovered an excavator, and around 247 kg of iron, suspected to be extracted from the bridge along with other incriminating material from the arrested persons.

The police informed that the arrested eight persons were involved in the heist as per information with them.

The bridge was stoled by the thieves with the help of the arrested SDO.

It may be mentioned that a gang recently claiming to be officials of the Bihar irrigation department executed an extraordinary heist by stealing a 50-year-old bridge in broad daylight from Amiyawar village in Bihar.