Assam: Another man murdered in Guwahati

Guwahati: Another murder has been reported in the city and this time, a man was found dead in Bamunimaidam’s Railway Colony.

As per reports, the man has been identified as Kajal Chandra Das, a retired railways employee.

He was killed with a sharp weapon as per preliminary investigation.

The police are now investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

This is the second such incident in 24 hours in Guwahati.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was found dead at his house in the Boragaon area of Guwahati.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Chetia who was an accountant in Amtron.

According to reports, the man has been suspected to have been killed with a motive of burglary.