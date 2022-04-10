Guwahati: With regular reports of people being injured and even killed in police firing, Raijor Dal leader and MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday claimed that the BJP is operating open killings in Assam through fake encounters.

Speaking to the media, Akhil Gogoi said, “The BJP being in power at both the central and state are engaged in open killed through fake encounters across the state.”

He added that so far at least 43 people were killed in these alleged encounters or police action.

He termed these as fake encounters.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur University launches Museum on Neelpawan Baruah’s artwork

Akhil said that even the recent person Suruj Gogoi who succumbed to his injuries after being shot by the police was also a fake encounter.

“His family members have told us that Suruj Gogoi was picked up by the Army on allegations of being a ULFA-I linkman and was then handed over to the police. In police custody, he was shot at point-blank range by a sub-inspector named Imran Hussain”, he added.

He further added that the BJP has murdered democracy in Assam and there seems to be no need for the judiciary as Himanta Biswa Sarma is the all in all.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested for looting Rs 3 lakh from Bandhan Bank in Golaghat

He added, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is the CM, court, police and even judge. He can do anything he wants.”

Akhil further added that to keep people asking questions on the real issues, the BJP has kept them puzzled in the religious debates.