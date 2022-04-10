Guwahati: Golaghat Police has arrested a suspected thief who looted Rs 3 lakh from the Bandhan Bank.

Police sources said that the arrested thief has been identified as Ujjal Baruah of Kanogaon in Golaghat.

He was identified based on the CCTV footage.

The police said that he committed the crime in March and was arrested on Saturday night.

He was caught based on thorough investigations.

The police also informed that after arresting him, the police recovered Rs 1.36 lakh from him.

He claimed to have spent the rest of the amount.

Another person involved with the case is still absconding.

The police further informed that Ujjal owns a tent house service in Golaghat.