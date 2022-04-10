DIBRUGARH: A suspected linkman of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was apprehended in the Bamunbari area under Tingkhong police station in Dibrugarh district.

The arrested person was identified as Bhargav Gogoi of Bamunbari.

He was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Tingkhong Police with QRT, CRPF 171 Battalion.

The operation was conducted at his residence in Bamunbari on Saturday.

According to police, Bhargab Gogoi allegedly maintained links with ULFA-I leader Abhijit Gogoi alias Aiseng Axom.

He has been accused of being associated with the recruitment of new cadres for the banned outfit.

Currently, Gogoi is in two-days police custody for further investigation.

Case no 220/22 under sections 371 IPC r/w section 10/13 UA(P) Act has been registered at Dibrugarh police station.