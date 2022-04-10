North Lakhimpur: In what appears to be a continuous and a very common act of crime of fake gold trade, police at Laluk in North Assam’s Lakhimpur district arrested two persons on Sunday and recovered a broken fake gold artifact from them.

According to police villagers in Pukhuriporia in Laluk saw two persons with suspected movements and chased them.

They caught the two persons with the fake gold artifact–the typical Jesus on Cross, the common representation of the illicit trade of Lakhimpur’s Laluk-Bangalmora area.

The arrested persons are identified as Idris Ali and Faruk Abdulla from Dharmapur under Laluk Police Station.