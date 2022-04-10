Guwahati: Working President of APCC Rana Goswami said that the AIUDF was in ventilation and if not for the Congress, they would have been extinct by now.

Speaking to the media, Rana Goswami said that the AIUDF was in ventilation and that Congress saved them from extinction.

“You could have counted them on your fingertips but Congress rescued them by bringing them into an alliance”, he added.

He accused the AIUDF of acting as the B-team of the BJP who had been attempting to polarize the people in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested with fake gold artifact

He further added that AIUDF had always tried to mislead the people.

“In the last elections, they even claimed that Ajmal will be Deputy CM so that people would just oppose the idea. It’s their way of misleading the masses”, he added.

He alleged that the only thing the AIUDF is concerned about is the perfume business which it is running by joining hands with the BJP.

Goswami further reacting to Ashima Bordoloi resigning from Congress said that it was not an “issue”.

Also Read: BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa says no price rise in Assam

“She hardly used to participate in the activities of the party or hardly even visited the Rajiv Bhawan. Her leaving the party is not an issue but yes, Gopinath Bordoloi will always be our pride”, he added.