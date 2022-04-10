Guwahati: A man was found dead at his house in the Boragaon area of Guwahati on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Chetia who was working as an accountant in Amtron.

According to reports, the man has been suspected to have been killed with a motive of burglary.

As per the police, the man was found dead with a bullet injury on his head.

The dead body has been sent for post mortem to figure out the exact cause of death.

It has been also reported that valuable items from his house have also been stolen after the incident.

However, the exact worth of the items is yet to be calculated.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.