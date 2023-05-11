NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday in a historic judgement has unanimously ruled in favour of the Delhi government on the issue of who controls the bureaucracy in the national capital.

The apex court in its and landmark unanimous verdict stated that the Delhi government must have control over services and the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision, a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court said in a unanimous verdict.

The Supreme Court granted that the Delhi Assembly powers to legislate to represent the will of the people.

The Supreme Court on Thursday also said in a democratic form of government, the real power of administration must rest on the elected arm of the government.

The Lieutenant Governor has powers under the administrative role as entrusted by the president but it cannot mean administration over the entire Delhi government, “otherwise the purpose of having a separate elected body in Delhi will be rendered futile”, said the Supreme Court.

“If a democratically elected government is not allowed to control its officers and hold them to account, then its responsibility towards legislature and the public is diluted.

“If an officer is not responding to the government, the collective responsibility is diluted.

“If an officer feels they are insulated from the elected government they feel they are not accountable,” said the Chief Justice of India.

The exhuberant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders hailed the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the Apex Court’s verdict sent a ‘stern message’.

“Hon’ble Supreme Court’s landmark judgement has sent a stern message that officers working with government of Delhi are meant to serve people of Delhi through the elected government and not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG,” AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted.

