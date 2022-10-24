Guntur: A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur attacked a woman and her family members injuring them seriously over a “love dispute”.

The incident was reported from the Firangipuram area.

The accused has been identified as Peram Edukondalu.

He claimed that the attacked the woman and her family as he was in love with her.

He said that the woman was engaged to another man and hence, he became furious over this.

The injured family members are under treatment of which three including the woman are in critical condition.

An investigation into the case is being carried out by the police.