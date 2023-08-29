Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated to signify the beautiful bond between the brother and sister.

The day is marked by a sister tying a rakhi (a sacred and beautiful decorative thread) on her brother’s wrist.

After tying the rakhi, the sister applies tilak on the forehead of her brother and pray for his long life.

The brother, on the other hand, promises to protect their sister from every difficulty and shower them with love and gifts.

The festival is celebrated in different parts of the country with great love and enthusiasm.

This auspicious day is celebrated in the month of Shravana i.e. on August on the day of the full moon.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30.

According to Hindu beliefs, this auspicious festival has great mythological importance.

As per a story in the he Mahabharata, Lord Krishna once got his finger cut while using his divine discus.

When Draupadi saw it, she tore a part of her saree to dress his wound, Lord Krishna promised to protect her forever and fulfilled his promise when Draupadi faced insult and public humiliation.

Raksha Bandhan which emphasizes the loving bond between a brother and sister is celebrated in grandeur in India.