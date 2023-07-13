No matter how far a brother and a sister live, the distance has never been a barrier to their love and attachment. They will always find a cause to have a mischievous fight within themselves and show unconditional love and care for each other. This is the beauty of love between brother and sister; no matter where they are, they never miss expressing their love.

So, if you are also missing your sibling but he is living far away from you, here are some utmost beautiful rakhi combos to celebrate this festival by leaving a strong mark of happy memory.

1] Rakhi With A Purple Gratification

A purple gratification is nothing but a pack of dark chocolates with Rakhi would be the best combo for your brother. Dark chocolates prevent strokes, heart attacks, and blood clots and have some other health benefits also. Studies also show that chocolate increases brain function, including memory, attention and daily reasoning. This combo is not only reflecting your agape love for your brother but your care for him forever.

2] Mauli Rakhi With A Set Of Four Playful Monks

In Hinduism, the Mauli thread is known to keep us protected from dangers, including any kind of negative energy and diseases. It symbolizes blessings from our deity and adds positivity to our lives. And playful monks symbolize bringing peace and prosperity into our lives. The combination of these two in one as a gift shows your care and well-wishing for your brother wherever he will be.

3] Ghungroo Rakhi With Personalized Mug

The unique two-Ghungroorakhi paired with a beautiful customized mug is enough to convey your love to the unique brother in this world. This personalized mug can be depicted with a memorable picture or a nice quote to express your emotion. So, if you want to send rakhi to Dubaior and other places in the world from India, pair it with a personalized mug to show your love and concern on this auspicious Raksha Bandhan celebration.

4] Personalized Table Clock With A Classic Rakhi

Gifts are emotions and a way to express your feeling towards receivers. Personalized gifts have a wonderful sense of bringing memories and help you to show more attachment. A photo of you with your sibling in the customized table clock will always remind them about you. This Raksha Bandhan, send a personalized table clock to your brother living abroad along with a beautiful rakhi to send him blessings and your love.

5] The Rakhi Snack Combo

Make this Raksha Bandhan unique by adding a combo of snacks and rakhi to your gift list. Add your brother’s favourite snack that he often likes to have but is not unavailable at their place. This gift will not only make him emotional but give him a reason to recall his naughty childhood. This will be a recall of how you both have created memories together and how much you are missing those memories.

6] Traditional Rakhi With Kaju Kesar Barfi

Kaju or cashews contain a fair amount of potassium, which helps us control blood pressure. These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other unsaturated fats like oleic, which are good for health. There is no reason to deny the combination of a traditional rakhi thread with Kajukesarbarfi as a gift, as it contains so many health benefits. It will aid his health and bring so many health benefits to him, and often this sweet is also considered on every Hindu occasion.

7] The Sunshine Rakhi With Miniature Statues Of God

If you are looking for an auspicious gift to pair while ordering online to deliver rakhi to UAE, then give him the combo of a sunshine rakhi and miniature statues. The sunshine rakhi will show the light of love for your brother, and the statues are one of the ways to show the unconditional love you have for your brother. These statues bring the rain of blessings to him, and God will fulfil all his desires.

8] Roseberry Bites Rakhi Set

These Roseberry bites are unique in their own way and will go well with a trendy Rakhi design for your brother. Dried Roseberry is a good source of vitamin C, fibre and other minerals which helps in the proper function of the body. It is also rich in antioxidants and plant compounds beneficial for heart health and blood sugar control. Having such extraordinary health benefits makes the best combo for a rakhi occasion a gift. This is not just a gift but a care for a brother who is living far away.

Wrap Up

These are more than just a gift and a feeling of how a sister cares for her brother, no matter where he is. These combos are the reason to bring a smile to your brother’s face though he is far from you. This Raksha Bandhan, show care for your loving brother with amazing gifts and a beautiful Rakhi thread. Hope the above-mentioned gifts will help you to achieve what you wish for on the Rakshabandhan celebration.