Mumbai: While the Prophet Muhammad row continues, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has now said that he supports suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Sharma was suspended for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Raj Thackeray reportedly said that while everyone had demanded Nupur Sharma an apology for her remarks on the Prophet, he supports her. He claimed that Nupur Sharma had said whatever Dr Zakir Naik said earlier.

“Nobody asked Zakir Naik to apologise”, he added.

It may be mentioned that earlier several Gulf countries summoned Indian Ambassadors and conveyed their concerns about “growing extremism and hatred”.

Many even demanded a “public apology” from New Delhi. An apology was demanded by the countries for certain comments made by BJP leaders which were considered to be “Islamophobic”.