GUWAHATI: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by local court in Guwahati, Assam.

The Court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kamrup in Guwahati, Assam has asked Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia to appear before it on September 29.

The Delhi deputy CM has been asked to appear before the CJM court, Kamrup at Guwahati in Assam in connection with a defamation case.

The defamation case against Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was filed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM had filed the criminal defamation case against Manish Sisodia over allegations that he levelled linking Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in an alleged corruption case.

In addition, wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma – Riniki Bhuyan Sarma had filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Sisodia at a court in Assam.

In 2020, during peak of COVID-19 pandemic in India, Himanta Biswa Sarma was serving as a health minister in the Assam government.

On June 4, Sisodia had said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife’s company. He paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime.”

Sisodia had claimed he had the documents to prove so. Both Sarma and his wife have separately denied all the charges leveled against them.

Sarma had responded to Sisodia’s allegations saying his wife donated PPE kits free of cost to the government.