GUWAHATI: Heavy rains are expected to lash the Northeast states in the coming days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread to moderate rains in the Northeast states.

Along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday (August 23, 26 and 27).

Rains are also likely to drench Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday (August 26-27).

IMD has issued a yellow watch over the entire Northeast for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

The IMD has issued an advisory, urging residents to “be aware” of the local weather situation.

However, despite predicted rainfall, daytime temperatures across Northeast are likely to remain above normal, reported The Weather Channel.

Rainfall recorded in Northeast, thus far, this monsoon season has remained below average.

A fresh spell of heavy showers is set to lash Northeast this week.