POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Apply for Assistant Manager & Deputy Manager vacancies

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager in various disciplines.

Name of post : Dy. Manager (AI/ML)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in

Computer Science / Computer Engineering/IT/ Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Electrical Communication/ Telecommunication Engg./ Mathematics and Computing with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA

and

ME/ M.Tech./MS from recognized university / institute in Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) branch.

Name of post : Dy. Manager (SAP-HCM/ PR, TRM, MM, QM, BA, PS)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) /MCA from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA.

OR

Full time MBA/ PG Degree or Diploma in Management from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

OR

CA/ CMA from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / Institute of Cost & Management Accountant of India

Name of post : Dy Manager (SAP- BASIS ECC, BASIS S4HANA, EP & U15)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute with

minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Cloud Infrastructure Mgt.)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Computer Science/Computer Engg. / IT discipline with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA.

M.Tech. in Cloud Computing is preferred

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Data Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) /MCA from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA. M.Tech. in Data Analytics is preferred

Name of post : Assistant Manager (SAP- ABAP, Webdynpro, ABAP-SRM with FPM, ABAP-

HCM, ABAP-Workflow, ABAP-FI, PI/PO Integration)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./ IT discipline with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA

OR

MCA from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Name of post : Dy Manager (Cyber Security)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in discipline of Electrical/ Electrical(Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical) Or

Instrumentation/ Electronics& Instrumentation Or Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Electrical Communication/ Telecommunication Engg. Or Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology (IT) from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA and ME/ M.Tech/MS in: Computer Science/ IT/ Information Security/ Cyber Security/ Power

Electronics/Power Systems/ Instrumentation/ Control System. Preference to be given to those who have specialization in Cyber Security at Post Graduate level or certifications of CEH/ CISSP/ CompTIA CySA+/ GSEC/OSCP

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Open Source Appln. Developer)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in

Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology (IT) discipline with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA. Certification in Web/ Database/ Networking using scripting Languages such as Python/ PHP/ Perl/ Javascript/ Ruby/ Golang/ for application development

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ from 23.12.2022 to 14.01.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here