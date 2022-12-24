Assam Career Assam University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Technical Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Junior Office Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (JTA)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : BSc / BCA / BTech or 3 years Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering or related discipline from recognized Central / State University/ Institute

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 with Science Stream from any recognized Central / State Board/ Institute

OR

10th pass from any recognized Central / State Board/ Institute and skill certificate programme in Laboratory Technology

Name of post : Junior Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor’s degree from any recognized Central / State Board/ Institute

ii) English typing speed of minimum 35 w.p.m. in computing system

iii) Proficiency in Computer Operation

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th January 2023 around 12 Noon onwards in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with self-attested copies of all supporting documents along with original ones

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here