Assam Career Nowboicha College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nowboicha College Assam.

Nowboicha College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per DHE, Govt. of Assam Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit : The age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST/SC and 10 years for PwD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data, all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a non refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 (Rupees One thousand Five hundred ) only drawn in favour of Principal, Nowboicha College, Nowboicha, Assam, Payable at SBI, Nowboicha Branch (IFSC Code: SBIN0007412). The applications must reach the Principal, Nowboicha College, Nowboicha-787023, Lakhimpur, Assam within January 7, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

