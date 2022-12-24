Assam Career APSC CCE Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for 793 vacant positions by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) via Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 793 vacant positions. The candidates will be selected through Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022.

Name of post :

Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade)

Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade)

Labour Officer

Superintendent of Taxes

Superintendent of Excise

District Transport Officer

Assam Finance Service (Jr. Grade-II)

Block Development Officer

Assistant Manager, District Industries Centre

Administrative Officer, Minorities Development Board

Cooperative Education Officer

Inspector of Taxes

Inspector of Labour

Inspector of Excise

Assistant Employment Officer

Sub-Registrar

Assistant Audit Officer (Assam Audit Service)

Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service)

Guidance Counsellor, Secondary Education

Research Assistant, Irrigation

Assistant Public Relation Officer, Irrigation

Registrar, Industrial Tribunal

Research Assistant, Transport Survey

Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board

Research Assistant, Minorities Development Board

No. of posts :

Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade) : 86

Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade) : 65

Labour Officer : 3

Superintendent of Taxes : 8

Superintendent of Excise : 1

District Transport Officer : 1

Assam Finance Service (Jr. Grade-II) : 20

Block Development Officer : 44

Assistant Manager, District Industries Centre : 6

Administrative Officer, Minorities Development Board : 1

Cooperative Education Officer : 1

Inspector of Taxes : 23

Inspector of Labour : 4

Inspector of Excise : 21

Assistant Employment Officer : 2

Sub-Registrar : 5

Assistant Audit Officer (Assam Audit Service) : 77

Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service) : 415

Guidance Counsellor, Secondary Education : 1

Research Assistant, Irrigation : 3

Assistant Public Relation Officer, Irrigation : 1

Registrar, Industrial Tribunal : 1

Research Assistant, Transport Survey : 1

Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board : 1

Research Assistant, Minorities Development Board : 1

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Qualification : The candidate must hold a Degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants

Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

Age : The candidate should not be less than 2l years and more than 38 years of age on 01.01..2022. Relaxation: The upper age limit is relaxable-

(i) By 5 years for SC/STP/STH candidates i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for 0BC/MOBC candidates i,e. upto 41 years

(iii) For persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC

and General Category of candidates

Also Read : Assam Career : Pragjyotish College Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : The Combined Competitive Examination consists of two successive stages:-

(i) The Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

(ii) The Main Examination (Written & Interview)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in.

The Online Applications can be submitted from 12.00 Noon of 26.12.2022 to 26.01.2023 till 5.00 P.M. after which the link will be disabled.

Application Fees :

General/EWS : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Women Candidate : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, celebs who have already begun celebrating Christmas