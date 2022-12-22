Assam Career Pragjyotish College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Pragjyotish College Assam.

Pragjyotish College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Computer Diploma or a Certificate Course of minimum three months duration

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit will be 40 years as on 01-01-2022 along with the relaxation for reserved categories

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied by a transaction receipt of the application fees to Principal, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati-781009 within January 4, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

