Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in B. Borooah College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in B. Borooah College Assam.

B. Borooah College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Zoology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Zoology

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection will be as per Assam Government’s guidelines vide O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidates is as per the prevailing rule of Assam Government

Pay Scale : As per UGC pay scale of Rs. 57,700/- – 1,82,400/- with other allowances as per rule of

Assam Government.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in

the DHE & College website) with complete Bio-Data (including contact number, Email etc), self attested copies of all testimonials from H.S.L.C.( 10th standard) onwards along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Non- refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, B. Borooah College, Guwahati, payable at Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal, B.Borooah College

Ulubari, Guwahati-781 007, Assam on or before 4 PM of January 2, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

