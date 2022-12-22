Stress is actually a negative response to a situation that occurs when we feel we cannot manage it or the same is beyond our control.

This negative emotion makes us remain in an angry mood for most of the time, bring us a sense of dread every now and then, let us feel uninterested and keeps our mind racing with bad thoughts.

Meanwhile, some of the common signs that happens in stressed out people includes extreme fatigue, frequent headaches, sleep deprivation and indigestion

Stress is manageable and the only way we can combat this negative emotion is by finding out a positive outlook for every situation

Here are the 5 simple ways by which you can reduce stress instantly-

1. Engage in positive self-talk

After rising up in the morning, begin your day by practising gratitude and you will see that your stress levels will instantly lower down and you can focus better on the tasks you have at hand. Start your day by saying positive affirmations in present tense. Moreover, positive affirmations can help us switch our negative thoughts automatically into a positive form and we can then get a chance to improve vastly in our everyday performances. Some of the positive affirmations that you can say everyday are-

I deserve to be successful

I can accomplish my goals easily

I have the power to create my own destiny

I am becoming my best version everyday

2. Pursue your favourite hobbies seriously

Hobbies are the activities that allows us to relax, enjoy and refresh our minds in a totally positive manner. It allows us to find happiness even in the time of distress. During times of stress, you should always try to deviate your mind by practising your hobby seriously till it becomes a passion. If reading gives you joy, read so many books that it gives you the capability to jot down your own thoughts in such a way that you can turn into an author. If music is your escape from the blues of life, listen to it so much that you can turn your thoughts into a song and make people happy with your singing.

3. Perform activities that can relax you

If you perform yoga in the morning, it can reduce stress as well keep you healthy. A morning walk before 6 AM can also refreshed your mind positively and allow you to start your day productively. Take time out to listen to some devotional songs in the morning which is no less than a session of music therapy as it will calm and energize you. Meanwhile, you can indulge in relaxing activities like massage sessions, retail therapy to boost your mood.

4. Spend time with people you love

It is important to spend time with people you love and talk about your difficulties with them so they can comfort you and give some positive advise too. Healthcare experts often recommends social interaction at the times of stress as talking can make you feel that you are being listened and not alone and thereby unburden yourselves from negativity

5. Don’t take yourself too seriously

Stress always happens according to our perception of situations. If we learn the art of detachment and not getting too clingy to a situation, stress would never bother us in our lives. Motivational and religious gurus have often preached that happiness is a state of mind. Learn to react happily to a situation without thinking much about it.

