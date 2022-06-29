Applications are invited for 32 vacant managerial positions in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Managers and Assistant Managers in various disciplines.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (AI/ML)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs.70,000 -2,00,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Computer Science / Computer Engineering/IT/ Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Electrical Communication/ Telecommunication Engg./ Mathematics and Computing with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA

and

ME/ M.Tech./MS from recognized university / institute in Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) branch.

Experience : Candidates should have four years post qualification experience in Executive/ Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 36 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1986)

Also read : Sikkim Jobs : Sikkim University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Deputy Manager (SAP- Human Capital Management/Payroll, Treasury and Risk

Management, Materials Management, Quality Management, Business Analytics, Project Systems)

No. of posts : 6

Pay Scale : Rs.70,000 -2,00,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) /MCA from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA.

OR

Full time MBA/ PG Degree or Diploma in Management from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

OR

CA/ CMA from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / Institute of Cost & Management Accountant of India

Experience : Candidates Should have six years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 36 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1986)

Name of post : Deputy Manager (SAP- BASIS ECC, BASIS S4HANA, EP & UI5)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs.70,000 -2,00,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Experience : Candidates should have six years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 36 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1986)

Also read : Manipur Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Manipur University

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Cloud Infrastructure Mgt.)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000 -1,80,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Computer Science/Computer Engg. / IT discipline with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA. M.Tech. in Cloud Computing is preferred.

Experience : Candidates should have three years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 33 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1989)

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Data Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000 -1,80,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) /MCA from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA. M.Tech. in Data Analytics is preferred

Experience : Candidates should have six years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 33 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1989)

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Dot net/ Java/ Mobile/UI5 appln. developer)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000 -1,80,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ IT discipline or MCA with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA. Certification in Mobile/ Web/ Database/ Application developments will be preferred.

Experience : Candidates Should have Three years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 33 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1989)

Name of post : Assistant Manager (SAP- ABAP, Webdynpro, ABAP-SRM with FPM, ABAP- HCM, ABAP-Workflow, ABAP-FI, PI/PO Integration)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000 -1,80,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./ IT discipline with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Experience : Candidates Should have Three years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Also read : Assam Career : BVFCL Namrup Recruitment 2022

Upper Age Limit : 33 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1989)

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Cyber Security)

No. of posts : 6

Pay Scale : Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in discipline of Electrical/ Electrical(Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical) Or Instrumentation/ Electronics& Instrumentation Or Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Electrical Communication/ Telecommunication Engg. Or Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology (IT) from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA and ME/M.Tech/MS in: Computer Science/ IT/ Information Security/ Cyber Security/

Power Electronics/Power Systems/ Instrumentation/ Control System. Preference to be given to those who have specialization in Cyber Security at Post Graduate level or certifications of CEH/ CISSP/ CompTIA CySA+/ GSEC/OSCP

Experience : Candidates Should have four years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 36 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1986)

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Open Source Appln. Developer)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000 – 1,80,000/-

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology (IT) discipline with minimum 70% marks or equivalent CGPA. Certification in Web/ Database/ Networking using scripting Languages such as Python/ PHP/ Perl/ Javascript/ Ruby/ Golang/ for application development.

Experience : Candidates Should have three years post qualification experience in Executive/Gazetted officer cadre

Upper Age Limit : 33 years as on 19.07.2022 (Candidate should be born on or after 20.07.1989)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ up to July 19, 2022

Application Fees : Rs. 500/- (Non-refundable)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for PGT & TGT vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, AFS Tezpur