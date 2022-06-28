Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy General Manager (HR), Deputy Finance Manager and Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 43200-3%-66000/-

Essential Qualification : MBA with specialization in Personnel Management or Industrial Relations or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in PIR / HRD / Labour & Social Welfare with minimum 16 years post professional qualification Executive experience in Personnel & Administration Department of a PSU / Large Private Sector organization, out of which 5 years should be in a Senior managerial position. Degree in Law is desirable

Age Limit : 53 years

Name of post : Deputy Finance Manager

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 29100-3%-54500/-

Essential Qualification : Graduate with CA or ICWA with minimum 10 years post professional qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU / Large Private Sector organization with proven knowledge of latest financial procedures and laws. Knowledge of SAP is desirable

Age Limit : 50 years

Name of post : Accounts Officer Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 20600-3%-46500/-

Essential Qualification : Graduate with CA or ICWA with minimum 5 years post professional qualification Executive experience in-line in a PSU / Large Private Sector organization with proven knowledge of latest financial procedures and laws. Knowledge of SAP is desirable

Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the BVFCL website https://www.bvfcl.com/ up to 1730 hours on July 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

