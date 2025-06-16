Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met President of India Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday and extended warm greetings on behalf of the people of Sikkim.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented a commemorative souvenir, a coin, and a postage stamp released to mark the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim’s integration into the Indian Union, celebrating 50 years of statehood.

Describing it as a proud and historic occasion, the Chief Minister said the gesture reflected the unity and aspirations of Sikkim’s people. “It was a proud moment to share this milestone and the collective spirit of our people with the highest office of the nation,” he later shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The commemorative items are part of Sikkim’s ongoing celebrations highlighting its five-decade journey of development and integration within the Indian federation.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He apprised the Vice President of the state’s developmental initiatives and discussed key issues, including infrastructure, education, tourism, and public welfare.