Nashik: In a mysterious situation, several human remains were recovered from a closed shop in the basement of a building in the Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra’s Nashik city.

The police said the recovery was made following reports of a foul smell being emanated from the shop for the past couple of days.

After the smell was noticed, residents alerted the police on Sunday night.

The police said that based on the report by the local, they searched a shop that was full of scrap.

On further searching the shop, they found two plastic containers.

On opening the containers, the police found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts.

Immediately the forensic team were given custody of the body parts and an investigation was initiated.

However, the police also suspect that the parts may have been kept preserved for medical purposes as the two sons of the shop’s owner are doctors.

No case has been registered so far.