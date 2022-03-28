Guwahati: A 28-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Numaligarh on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Aghnu Karuwa of Doigrung in Golaghat’s Numaligarh.

His family said that Aghnu was killed by the wild jumbos while he was on his way back home from the market.

His family members said that on Sunday night after they had their dinner, they noticed that Aghnu was not back home and started to search for him.

While they were searching for him, a neighbour informed them that Aghnu was found dead on the road near a forest area.

The herd of elephants was still nearby and the forest officials were called to recover the body.

The dead body has been sent for post mortem and the forest department is trying to send the elephants back to the forest.