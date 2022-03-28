Guwahati: In another horrific accident, a youth was killed after he lost control of the motorcycle he was on hit a tree in Charaideo.

Police said that the youth was travelling late at night and he was with another person who received severe injuries and is currently admitted to the AMCH in Dibrugarh.

The deceased youth has been identified as Subrajit Gogoi of Borhat and the injured youth has been identified as Arum Buragohain.

The police added that the bike has been suspected to be at a very high speed during the time of impact.

It hit a tree, a post and then it fell in a ditch.

Gogoi had died on the spot while Buragohain was recovered in a severe condition.

A police official further informed that they are yet to figure out how the accident took place as the persons were not drunk and there were no signs of any other vehicle being involved in the accident.

The police suspect the matter to be a reason of overspeeding and further are investigating the matter.