Guwahati: A police team in Hojai has seized suspected heroin worth Rs 3 crore on Sunday.

Along with the seizure, the police also arrested three persons.

The police said that the seizure was made based on inputs about the movement of suspected persons from Dimapur with suspected contraband.

The two accused were arrested from a Guwahati-bound train coming from Nagaland’s Dimapur.

On searching them, the police found 760 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

They were identified as Abdul Salam (34), a resident of Dabaka and Izazul Hoque, a resident of Hojai town.

They were carrying the suspected material in 60 soapboxes.

The police said that further investigation regarding the origin of the contrabands is underway.

Heroin, also known as diacetylmorphine and diamorphine is an opioid used as a recreational drug for its euphoric effects.