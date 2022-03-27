Guwahati: Amidst the debates regarding jobs and unemployment in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that a job in ‘Reliance’ will be a better opportunity than getting a job through Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The Chief Minister reportedly made the statement while he was addressing a gathering at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in Panjabari.

Sarma claimed that a job in Reliance is a “matter of pride”.

He added that if a person gets a job after qualifying TET, they will only be limited to a salary of a maximum of Rs 50000 but by working in Reliance, the person if they worked hard, will be able to make better money than just Rs 50000 a month.

He also stated that the pay scales in the private sector is higher than in the government sector.

The CM compared Assam with other states saying that youth there opt more for the private sector than government jobs.

“We are still living in the mentally which is 30 to 40 years old. Our children from Assam haven’t got that exposure yet,” added CM Sarma further.