Guwahati: After a landslide victory in the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now eyed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The AAP on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the upcoming GMC elections.

As per a statement by the AAP, the candidates are

1Faruque AhmedWard No 1
2Bitu Raj DasWard No 2
3Chinu BoroWard No 11
4Kartick SarkarWard No 20
5Jayanta BaruahWard No 26
6Debabrata BasumataryWard No 27
7Ditul Chandra BaruahWard No 29
8Soumik SenguptaWard No 38
9Sudipta SharmahWard No 59
10Mintu Moni SarmaWard No 60

Speaking about the elections, Kartick Sarkar said that the AAP is confident of winning all the seats they contest for.

“People are tired of the constant lies of the BJP and people in Guwahati will definitely vote for AAP as they want development”, he added.

AAP in Guwahati is mainly focusing on the issues of the common people.

The issues to be tackled by the party include drinking water shortage and drainage system issues.

