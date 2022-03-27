Guwahati: After a landslide victory in the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now eyed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The AAP on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the upcoming GMC elections.

As per a statement by the AAP, the candidates are

1 Faruque Ahmed Ward No 1 2 Bitu Raj Das Ward No 2 3 Chinu Boro Ward No 11 4 Kartick Sarkar Ward No 20 5 Jayanta Baruah Ward No 26 6 Debabrata Basumatary Ward No 27 7 Ditul Chandra Baruah Ward No 29 8 Soumik Sengupta Ward No 38 9 Sudipta Sharmah Ward No 59 10 Mintu Moni Sarma Ward No 60

Speaking about the elections, Kartick Sarkar said that the AAP is confident of winning all the seats they contest for.

“People are tired of the constant lies of the BJP and people in Guwahati will definitely vote for AAP as they want development”, he added.

AAP in Guwahati is mainly focusing on the issues of the common people.

The issues to be tackled by the party include drinking water shortage and drainage system issues.