Dibrugarh: Security forces arrested two suspected minor cadres of NSCN (IM) from New Tinsukia Railway station in upper Assam on Sunday.

Two HK rifles, two IEDs, 283 rounds of live ammunition, three ATM cards and three mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Acting on specific information, a joint operation was launched by Police and Army and the two NSCN cadres were arrested from Tinsukia Railway station.

“During questioning, the cadres confessed their involvement with NSCN-IM and they led security forces to a house at Phangsum village under Namtok Circle in Arunachal’s Changlang district from where weapons were recovered,” said a police source.

He said, “The NSCN cadres are involved in many extortion activities in Arunachal Pradesh. The minor cadres are recruited to NSCN for extortion purposes,” said a police source.

On the other hand, the Longding Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), along with the Longding police apprehended two operatives of the NSCN (IM) from the jungle between Nokjan and Zedua villages of Arunachal’s Longding district Saturday.

A pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

On interrogation, the insurgents revealed that they had come to Longding town to give a reminder to the market committee to clear the extortion amount at the earliest.