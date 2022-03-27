Guwahati: Formula-1 (F1) legend Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher will not be taking part in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix scheduled on Sunday after meeting a horrific crash in qualifying at Jeddah’s high-speed street circuit.

The accident took place on Saturday night.

Mick crashed his Haas car at 240km per hour during the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying.

Following this, the Haas F1 team said that they will run just one car now.

The car will be driven by Danish driver Kevin Magnussen who has the entire team’s hopes resting upon him.

In a statement, Haas said, “Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12.”

Although Mick had no injuries during the preliminary assessment, he was admitted to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks.

The statement added, “The team has subsequently decided to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen.”

Mick after being admitted to the hospital in a tweet said, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we’ll come back stronger.”

