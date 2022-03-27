At least two persons have been arrested by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam for smuggling a rhino horn.

Karbi Anglong SP Nahid Karishma informed that the two persons, a father-son duo, were arrested in connection with the case from Kat Ingti village under Rongmongwe police station area of the district.

The duo was arrested based on investigation that followed seizure of a rhino horn along with some incriminating documents earlier in the week.

According to the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the arrested persons had brought the rhino horn to Dokmoka area and gave it to another person for selling it.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and hunt is on to nab an accomplice of the arrested father-son duo in the crime.