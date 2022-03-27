North Lakhimpur: Four motorcycle-borne dacoits looted a businessman at gunpoint in North Lakhimpur on Saturday night, police said.

Police said the incident took place at Abbas Ali Hazarika Road close to the main traffic point of the town at 9.30 pm when businessman Vinode Harlalka of Jagadamba Hardware was on a pillion ride towards his residence.

Just in front of his residence four persons riding on two motorcycles overtook them and snatched a bag with Rs 11 lakhs in cash by pointing a gun at him.

The entire scene of the loot was caught on the CCTV camera. According to Harlalka the dacoits were wearing face masks.

Police officials said an investigation into the incident is underway and no arrests have been made so far.