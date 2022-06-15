Applications are invited for various legal positions in Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Legal Consultant purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a minimum of 55% marks or LLM from a university recognized by UGC.

Also read : Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies

Experience : Minimum of one year post qualification experience preferably in matters dealing with financial sector.

Remuneration : The salary applicable to the suitable candidate shall range from Rs.40,000 to Rs.60,000 depending on the experience of the candidate. No other benefits/reimbursements would be admissible other than the consolidated monthly remuneration.

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on 30/04/2022

Also read : National Physical Laboratory Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 70 Technician vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by ordinary post / speed post (without AD) in a cover superscribing “Application for the post of ‘Legal Consultant’ on Contract” to the General Manager (Admin & HR), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), B-14/A, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhawan, Qutab Institutional Area, Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi – 110016 by July 4, 2022.

Scanned applications along with supporting documents should additionally be sent through email at recruitment.hr@pfrda.org.in latest by July 4, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Financial Management Executive and Training Specialist in ARIAS Society