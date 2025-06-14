Assam Career CPP IPR Sonapur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam in 2025.

Centre of Plasma Physics-Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 01 (One) number of Visiting Authorized Medical Officer (VAMO, Allopathic) for consulting patients and other related Administrative works and 01 (One) number of Authorized Medical Officer (AMO, Ayurveda) for Guwahati area in 2025. AMO should preferably have own consulting room/clinic with necessary facilities also in the respective area. Centre of Plasma Physics (now renamed as Centre of Plasma Physics –Institute For Plasma Research) is one of the leading research organizations in North East of India. It came into being in 1991 under Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Assam, as an autonomous research institute to the objectives pursue basic research in theoretical as well as experimental plasma physics and its related areas. The Centre started functioning since April 1991 in a rented house located at Saptaswahid Path, Dispur, Guwahati. Since its inception, the Director was the head and under management of a Governing Council. The Governing Council of the Centre consisted of four eminent scientists of the country with representatives from Institute for Plasma Research, Gandhinagar, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Bombay and Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Calcutta; top level State Government officers and some local members. The first Chairman of the Governing Council was Late Professor Predhiman Krishan Kaw (the former director of Institute for Plasma Research, Gandhinagar), a world renowned Plasma Physicist who took keen interest for the all-round development of the Centre. After the expiry of its 3 years’ term, the Governing Council of the Centre was reconstituted by the Education Department with Prof. A.C. Das, Dean of Physical Research Laboratory as its chairman. The founder Director of the Centre, Prof. Sarbeswar Bujarbaruah, is a distinguished plasma scientist of the country and recipient of `Vikram Sarabhai Research Award’ in 1989 and Kamal Kumari National Award in 1993.

Name of posts :

Visiting Authorized Medical Officer (VAMO, Allopathic)

Authorized Medical Officer (AMO, Ayurveda)

No. of posts :

Visiting Authorized Medical Officer (VAMO, Allopathic) : 1

Authorized Medical Officer (AMO, Ayurveda) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per CPP IPR norms altogether

How to apply :

Interested Doctors may download the application form altogether from the web page http://www.cppipr.res.in/ and also send their applications in the prescribed format along with necessary documents to the Acting Centre Director, Centre of Plasma Physics-Institute for Plasma Research, Nazirakhat, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro), Assam, Pin-782 402

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

