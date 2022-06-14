Applications are invited for various technical positions in CSIR-National Physical Laboratory.
CSIR-National Physical Laboratory is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 79 vacant posts of Technician (1).
Name of post : Technician (1)
No. of posts : 79
Area wise vacancies :
- Electronics : 17
- Electrical : 17
- Instrumentation : 11
- Computer : 11
- Fitter : 5
- Draughtsman (Civil) : 4
- Welding : 4
- Machinist : 3
- Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 1
- Tool & Die Maker : 1
- Diesel Mechanic : 1
- Turner : 1
- Sheet Metal : 1
- Glass Blower : 1
- Refrigeration & Air-conditioning : 1
Qualification : SSC / 10th standard or equivalent with Science subjects with minimum 55% marks with required ITI certificate and work experience
Salary : Rs. 33848/- per month
Upper Age Limit : 28 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates by post to the Controller of Administration, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, Dr. KS Krishnan Marg, New Delhi-110012 on or before July 3, 2022
An application fee of Rs. 100/- in the form of crossed Demand Draft / Pay Order drawn on any nationalized bank valid for at least 3 months payable at New Delhi is to be sent in an envelope superscribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TECHNICIAN(1) –(Post Code No…….)” along with the application form.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
