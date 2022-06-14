Applications are invited for various technical positions in CSIR-National Physical Laboratory.

CSIR-National Physical Laboratory is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 79 vacant posts of Technician (1).

Name of post : Technician (1)

No. of posts : 79

Area wise vacancies :

Electronics : 17

Electrical : 17

Instrumentation : 11

Computer : 11

Fitter : 5

Draughtsman (Civil) : 4

Welding : 4

Machinist : 3

Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 1

Tool & Die Maker : 1

Diesel Mechanic : 1

Turner : 1

Sheet Metal : 1

Glass Blower : 1

Refrigeration & Air-conditioning : 1

Qualification : SSC / 10th standard or equivalent with Science subjects with minimum 55% marks with required ITI certificate and work experience

Salary : Rs. 33848/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates by post to the Controller of Administration, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, Dr. KS Krishnan Marg, New Delhi-110012 on or before July 3, 2022

An application fee of Rs. 100/- in the form of crossed Demand Draft / Pay Order drawn on any nationalized bank valid for at least 3 months payable at New Delhi is to be sent in an envelope superscribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF TECHNICIAN(1) –(Post Code No…….)” along with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

