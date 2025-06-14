Imphal: A temporary camp set up by suspected cadres of an underground militant outfit was dismantled, and a significant cache of communication and electronic equipment was recovered during an anti-insurgency operation in the Baruni Hills of Imphal East district on Friday, according to a police report issued on Saturday.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs indicating that valley-based militants were using a makeshift hideout in the area. A joint team of central and state security forces swiftly raided the location near Khalong, under the jurisdiction of Lamlai police station.

The operation lasted around three hours and resulted in the complete dismantling of the camp. Although no arrests were made, officials described the seizure as substantial.

Among the items recovered were vehicular radio sets, some without antennas and microphones, handheld wireless sets without batteries, wireless set batteries, covers, dry cell batteries, a repeater, multiple wireless antennas, LAN cable, batteries, an inverter, a solar charger converter, solar panels, cable wires, and a cabinet box.

Police confirmed that all confiscated equipment was handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

