Applications are invited for 871 vacant positions in Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Sciences disciplines at E1 level through GATE-2022 exam.

Name of post : AEE (Cementing)-Mechanical

No. of posts : 13

Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : AEE (Civil)

No. of posts : 29

Qualification : Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : AEE (Drilling)- Mechanical

No. of posts : 121

Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : AEE (Drilling)- Petroleum

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : AEE (Electrical)

No. of posts : 101

Qualification : Graduate degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : AEE (Electronics)

No. of posts : 22

Qualification : Graduate degree in Electronics / Telecom / E&T Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Post Graduate Degree in Physics with Electronics with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : AEE (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 53

Qualification : Graduate degree in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Name of post : AEE (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 103

Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Name of post : AEE (Production)-Mechanical

No. of posts : 39

Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Name of post : AEE (Production)-Chemical

No. of posts : 60

Qualification : Graduate degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Name of post : AEE (Production)-Petroleum

No. of posts : 32

Qualification : Graduate degree in Petroleum / Applied Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Name of post : AEE (Environment)

No. of posts : 11

Qualification : Engineering Graduate in Environment Engineering / Environment Science with minimum 60% marks OR Graduate in Engineering discipline with minimum 60% marks with MTech / ME in Environment Engineering / Environment Science

Name of post : AEE (Reservoir)

No. of posts : 33

Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Chemist

No. of posts : 39

Qualification : Post Graduate in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Geologist

No. of posts : 55

Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Geophysicist (Surface)

No. of posts : 54

Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Geophysicist (Wells)

No. of posts : 24

Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Programming Officer

No. of posts : 13

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Materials Management Officer

No. of posts : 32

Qualification : Graduate degree in any engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Transport Officer

No. of posts : 13

Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical / Auto engineering with minimum 60% marks

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ongcindia.com/ from September 22, 2022 to October 12, 2022

Application Fees :

GEN/ EWS / OBC : Rs. 300/-

SC / ST / PwD : No charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here