Applications are invited for 871 vacant positions in Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Sciences disciplines at E1 level through GATE-2022 exam.
Name of post : AEE (Cementing)-Mechanical
No. of posts : 13
Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : Graduate degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Civil)
No. of posts : 29
Qualification : Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Drilling)- Mechanical
No. of posts : 121
Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Drilling)- Petroleum
No. of posts : 20
Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Electrical)
No. of posts : 101
Qualification : Graduate degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Electronics)
No. of posts : 22
Qualification : Graduate degree in Electronics / Telecom / E&T Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Post Graduate Degree in Physics with Electronics with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Instrumentation)
No. of posts : 53
Qualification : Graduate degree in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
Name of post : AEE (Mechanical)
No. of posts : 103
Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
Name of post : AEE (Production)-Mechanical
No. of posts : 39
Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
Name of post : AEE (Production)-Chemical
No. of posts : 60
Qualification : Graduate degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
Name of post : AEE (Production)-Petroleum
No. of posts : 32
Qualification : Graduate degree in Petroleum / Applied Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
Name of post : AEE (Environment)
No. of posts : 11
Qualification : Engineering Graduate in Environment Engineering / Environment Science with minimum 60% marks OR Graduate in Engineering discipline with minimum 60% marks with MTech / ME in Environment Engineering / Environment Science
Name of post : AEE (Reservoir)
No. of posts : 33
Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Chemist
No. of posts : 39
Qualification : Post Graduate in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Geologist
No. of posts : 55
Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Geophysicist (Surface)
No. of posts : 54
Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Geophysicist (Wells)
No. of posts : 24
Qualification : Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Programming Officer
No. of posts : 13
Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant branches with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Materials Management Officer
No. of posts : 32
Qualification : Graduate degree in any engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Transport Officer
No. of posts : 13
Qualification : Graduate degree in Mechanical / Auto engineering with minimum 60% marks
Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ongcindia.com/ from September 22, 2022 to October 12, 2022
Application Fees :
GEN/ EWS / OBC : Rs. 300/-
SC / ST / PwD : No charges
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here