Applications are invited for 1673 vacant positions under State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Probationary Officers.

Name of post : Probationary Officer

No. of posts : 1673 [ UR : 648, EWS : 160, OBC : 464, ST : 131, SC : 270]

Essential Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2022. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2022. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

Age Limit (as on 01.04.2022) : Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2022 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2001 and not earlier than 02.04.1992 (both days inclusive).

Selection Procedure : Preliminary Exam, Main Exam & Psychometric Test (Group Exercise & Interview)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://sbi.co.in/ from September 22, 2022 to October 12, 2022

Application Fees : Application Fee will be Rs. 750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

